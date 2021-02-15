Left Menu

R-day parade: Rajnath gives best marching contingent trophies to Jat Regimental Centre, Delhi Police

It is commendable that in addition to ensuring safety and wellbeing of the National Capital from internal and external threats, the Delhi Police win the best marching contingent trophy regularly. The minister said the marchpast on January 26 by different contingents during the Republic Day parade symbolises the countrys unity in diversity and reflects the sense of national pride and preparedness of the security forces.

R-day parade: Rajnath gives best marching contingent trophies to Jat Regimental Centre, Delhi Police
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday handed over the trophies of best marching contingents of this year's Republic Day parade to the Jat Regimental Centre and the Delhi Police. ''The Jat Regimental Centre bagged the trophy of best marching contingent among the tri-services, while the Delhi Police was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary services,'' the Defence ministry's statement noted.

In his speech at the event, Singh lauded the ''courage and valour'' of the Jat Regimental Centre while praising the Delhi Police for ''effectively carrying out additional responsibilities''.

As per the statement, Singh said, "Delhi is the nerve centre of Republic of India, thereby on the target of our adversaries. It is commendable that in addition to ensuring safety and wellbeing of the National Capital from internal and external threats, the Delhi Police win the best marching contingent trophy regularly." The minister said the marchpast on January 26 by different contingents during the Republic Day parade symbolises the country's unity in diversity and reflects the sense of national pride and preparedness of the security forces. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were also present at the event.

