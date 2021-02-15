France calls to accelerate EU independence on electronic components

France calls to accelerate EU independence on electronic componentsReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:19 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Monday for a new plan on electronic components in order to accelerate European independence in the domain this year.
Le Maire also told reporters that European reliance on Asian electronic components was unacceptable and was making the European Union vulnerable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- French
- Bruno Le Maire
- European Union
- European
ALSO READ
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories show mixed performance as pandemic's pain lingers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
Asian shares rise after vaccine maker boosts Europe supplies
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories have mixed performance as pandemic impact lingers