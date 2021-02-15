Left Menu

Family of arrested militant stages protest

The family of Zahoor Ahmad Rather, who was arrested in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, staged a protest here on Monday, claiming he had nothing to do with militancy after he surrendered in 2006.Police had said Rather alias Sahil was a top militant affiliated to The Resistance Front TRF.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:35 IST
The family of Zahoor Ahmad Rather, who was arrested in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, staged a protest here on Monday, claiming he had nothing to do with militancy after he surrendered in 2006.

Police had said Rather alias ''Sahil'' was a top militant affiliated to The Resistance Front (TRF). He was arrested in Samba district of the Jammu region by Anantnag police on Saturday.

Rather's family members staged a protest at Press Enclave, claiming he was “innocent”. They said he was taken away from his rented accommodation, where he was staying with his wife and two children.

Rather's sister Meena said they had approached the police in Anantnag for his whereabouts but to no avail.

She said Rather was into the dry fruit business and had nothing to do with militancy after he surrendered in 2006.

Rather's sister said he is suffering from various ailments and appealed to the government to let the family know about his whereabouts.

Police said Rather, a resident of south Kashmir, had reportedly moved to Samba to receive an arms consignment from Pakistan and was arrested from his rented accommodation in Bari Brahmana area during a joint raid by Anantnag and Samba police.

Terming Rather's arrest as a ''major breakthrough'', the police had alleged that he was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam and a policeman at Furra village in south Kashmir district last year.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

