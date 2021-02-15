Budget session of Meghalaya Assembly to commence from March 5

Budget session of Meghalaya Assembly to commence from March 5PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:18 IST
The budget session of theMeghalaya Legislative Assembly will take place from March 5-19, an official said on Monday.
MLA Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons saidGovernor Satya Pal Malik will address the House on the firstday of the session.
He said seven days have been allotted for transactionof government businesses and four days for private members'businesses.
