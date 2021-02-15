Left Menu

Budget session of Meghalaya Assembly to commence from March 5

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:18 IST
The budget session of theMeghalaya Legislative Assembly will take place from March 5-19, an official said on Monday.

MLA Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons saidGovernor Satya Pal Malik will address the House on the firstday of the session.

He said seven days have been allotted for transactionof government businesses and four days for private members'businesses.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

