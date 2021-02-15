Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL77 LD ALL TOOLKIT Toolkit case: After Disha Ravi's arrest, Delhi Police looks for Mumbai lawyer, Pune engineer New Delhi: A Mumbai lawyer and a Beed engineer joined arrested climate activist Disha Ravi in creating a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation with the aim of “tarnishing the image of India” and collaborated with pro-Khalistani elements, Delhi Police officials said on Monday.

BOM16 MH-2ND LD ACCIDENT Maha: 15 killed, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon Jalgaon: Fifteen people were killed and five others injured after a truck carrying labourers overturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

DEL56 UKD-LD RESCUE Uttarakhand disaster: Three more bodies recovered from tunnel, toll climbs to 54 Tapovan/Dehradun: Three more bodies were recovered Monday from the Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the Uttarakhand flash flood to 54 as hopes of finding survivors there over a week after the disaster dimmed.

DEL70 TOOLKIT-BJP Oppn stands with 'anti-India' forces in its attack on Modi: BJP New Delhi: Hitting back at the opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, the BJP on Monday said these parties, especially the Congress, have always stood with ''anti-India'' forces in their bid to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CAL14 AS-LD JAISHANKAR Assam springboard of India's Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said, Assam is the springboard of India's Act East Policy and for making it successful and attracting investments, there is need for all-round development of the state.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 11,649 new cases, 90 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL71 VACCINE-LD VARDHAN About 18-19 COVID vaccine candidates in pipeline: Harsh Vardhan New Delhi: About 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

DEL57 SCIENCE-LD GEOSPATIAL POLICY Govt announces liberalisation of policies governing geospatial data New Delhi: In sweeping changes in the country's mapping policy, the government on Monday announced liberalisation of norms governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data, a move that will help in boosting innovation in the sector and create a level-playing field for public and private entities.

DEL65 BIZ-FASTAGS-TOLL Vehicles without FASTag to pay double toll fee from Monday midnight New Delhi: Vehicles without FASTag would have to to pay double the toll fee at electronic toll plazas from Monday midnight across the country.

DEL61 ED-LD ARREST ED arrests actor-businessman Sachin Joshi in money laundering case Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sachin Joshi, an actor-producer hailing from a family having gutka manufacturing business, in connection with a money laundering case against the city-based Omkar Realtors and Developers, officials said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD16 SC-2NDLD WHATSAPP 'You may be 2-3 trillion dollar company but people value privacy more than money', SC tells WhatsApp New Delhi: ''You may be two-three trillion dollar company but people value their privacy more than the money,'' the Supreme Court told WhatsApp on Monday as it sought the US-based instant messaging firm's reply on a fresh plea challenging its new policy to share users' data with parent company Facebook and others. LGD14 SC-JOURNALIST-2ND LD KERALA SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.

BOM9 MH-HC-LD TOOLKIT Toolkit document case: Nikita Jacob moves HC for transit bail Mumbai: Advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police in connection with the ''toolkit'' shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail.

FOREIGN FGN16 MYANMAR-SUUKYI-2NDLD DETENTION Myanmar security forces crack down on anti-coup protesters Yangon: Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government.

FGN12 UK-LD ROYALS Queen, royal family ‘delighted’ Prince Harry, Meghan expecting second baby London: Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's royal family are said to be “delighted” at the news that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second baby. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDSTDS

