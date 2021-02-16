Left Menu

Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for sanctions

Singapore's foreign minister on Tuesday spoke out about "alarming developments" in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there, which could hurt ordinary citizens. Addressing parliament, Vivian Balakrishnan said he hoped detainees including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint could be released so they can negotiate with the ruling military council, which seized power on Feb. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:41 IST
Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore's foreign minister on Tuesday spoke out about "alarming developments" in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there, which could hurt ordinary citizens.

Addressing parliament, Vivian Balakrishnan said he hoped detainees including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint could be released so they can negotiate with the ruling military council, which seized power on Feb. 1. Balakrishnan said Singapore, a major investor in Myanmar, was concerned about violent clashes at protests, the arrests of civil servants, internet blackouts and troop deployments and armoured vehicles in city streets.

"These are alarming developments. We urge the authorities to exercise utmost restraint," he said. "We hope they will take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation. There should be no violence against unarmed civilians. And we hope that there will be peaceful resolution."

Balakrishnan said Suu Kyi's party had achieved a landslide victory in the November election and the coup was "a major setback" for Myanmar's economy, adding Singaporean businesses might reassess their risk profiles and exposure to the country. Imposing broad sanctions would hurt the population in Myanmar, where poverty was rife, he said, adding he had conveyed that in discussions with western counterparts, including Germany.

The United States and Britain are among countries that have announced or threatened sanctions in response to the Myanmar coup. "We should not embark on widespread generalised indiscriminate sanctions because the people who will suffer most will be the ordinary people in Myanmar," he said.

His remarks were among the most comprehensive by a minister from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has a policy of non-interference in its members affairs. Indonesia and Malaysia have been calling for a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar, an ASEAN member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd Test (Final)

Scoreboard at the end of second Test between India and England on day four, here on Tuesday.India 1st Innings 329 England 1st innings 134 India 2nd Innings 286 England 2nd Innings Overnight 533 Rory Burns c V Kohli b R Ashwin 25 Dom Sibley ...

Australia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for use

Australias regulator on Tuesday approved the AstraZeneca vaccine as its second for use against COVID-19.Pfizers product will be available in Australia next week. It will be given in two doses three weeks apart, while AstraZenecas will be ad...

South Africa says documentation on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine submitted to regulator

South Africas health ministry said on Tuesday that the manufacturers of Russias Sputnik V vaccine had submitted documentation to local regulator the SAHPRA for registration.The ministry added in a statement that it was continuously engaging...

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating some action on the issue of regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubraman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021