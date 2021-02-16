Two transporting 42 kg cannabis in car held in Noida

Left Menu

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Tuesday after over 42 kg of cannabis was allegedly seized from their possession, according to police.The accused were transporting the contraband, estimated worth around Rs 5 lakh, in a car when they were intercepted by police at a traffic signal near Sector 57 of the city, they said.The accused have been identified as Mukesh and Chandraveer, both natives of Aligarh.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:02 IST
Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday after over 42 kg of cannabis was allegedly seized from their possession, according to police.

The accused were transporting the contraband, estimated worth around Rs 5 lakh, in a car when they were intercepted by police at a traffic signal near Sector 57 of the city, they said.

''The accused have been identified as Mukesh and Chandraveer, both natives of Aligarh. Over 42 killogrammes of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 5 lakh was recovered from their car,'' a police spokesperson said.

The cannabis was kept in 21 covered packets of equal size, each containing about two kg the contraband, he said.

The police have also impounded their car and registered an FIR at the local Sector 24 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson added. Separately, one suspected drug trafficker was held in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida after over 1 kg of cannabis was allegedly seized from his possession, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep, a native of Aligarh district, and has been booked under the NDPS Act, the police added.

