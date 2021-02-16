Left Menu

Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoy visits Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:10 IST
Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoy visits Mumbai

Bangladesh Navy ship Prottoy, commanded by Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah, visited Mumbai for two days on Sunday and Monday.

The ship had a crew of 137 personnel and was docked at the Mumbai Port Trust for these two days, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, routine courtesy call-ons, social get togethers, exchange visits and other sports fixtures between the visitors and host naval personnel were avoided, it said.

This visit of Prottoy to Mumbai is significant as the two countries recently celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

To commemorate the occasion, for the first time, a marching contingent and a military band from Bangladesh participated in India's Republic Day Parade on January 26.

India also celebrated the 50th anniversary year of the country's victory in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh (formerly known as East Pakistan).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Inspired by protests, India's women farmers revive their own demands

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As protests against agricultural reforms catch global attention, Indias neglected women farmers are seizing the moment to dust off their own long-standing demands - fro...

Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for broad sanctions

Singapores foreign minister spoke out on Tuesday about alarming developments in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there as these could hurt ordinary citizens.Addressing parliament,...

Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress

Japan will inoculate a group of health workers on Wednesday as it belatedly begins a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, with progress depending on the availability of vaccine supplies from Europe, Japans vaccine minister said.Taro Kono,...

Rugby-Harlequins lighting the way in fight against COVID-19

English Premiership side Harlequins have said they will make use of new disinfection lighting technology at the Twickenham Stoop to help limit the spread of COVID-19, making them the first professional sports club in Britain to do so. Harle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021