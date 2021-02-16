Left Menu

Toolkit case: Court asks Delhi Police to give FIR copy to Disha Ravi, allows her to talk to family

A court here on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to hand over to 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi a copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a toolkit on social media on the farmers protest and allowed her to speak to her family.Besides the FIR, the court also directed the police to provide her the copies of the arrest memo and remand paper which was placed to seek her custodial interrogation.The court also permitted her to get warm clothes, masks and books.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:11 IST
Toolkit case: Court asks Delhi Police to give FIR copy to Disha Ravi, allows her to talk to family

A court here on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to hand over to 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi a copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media on the farmers' protest and allowed her to speak to her family.

Besides the FIR, the court also directed the police to provide her the copies of the arrest memo and remand paper which was placed to seek her custodial interrogation.

The court also permitted her to get warm clothes, masks and books. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ravi to speak with her family members over phone for 15 minutes a day and meet with her lawyer for 30 minutes a day, while she is in police custody.

The court passed the order on an application filed by Ravi through her lawyer.

The court had on Sunday sent Ravi to five day police custody after the agency said her custodial interrogation was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

Ravi, arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, was produced before a court here and police had sought her seven days' custody.

While seeking her custody, the police had told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the ''toolkit'' and many other people were involved in the matter.

A ''toolkit'' is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the ''toolkit'' shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against ''pro-Khalistan'' creators of the ''toolkit'' for waging a ''social, cultural and economic war against the government of India''.

The case against unnamed persons was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ''toolkit'' was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Inspired by protests, India's women farmers revive their own demands

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As protests against agricultural reforms catch global attention, Indias neglected women farmers are seizing the moment to dust off their own long-standing demands - fro...

Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for broad sanctions

Singapores foreign minister spoke out on Tuesday about alarming developments in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there as these could hurt ordinary citizens.Addressing parliament,...

Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress

Japan will inoculate a group of health workers on Wednesday as it belatedly begins a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, with progress depending on the availability of vaccine supplies from Europe, Japans vaccine minister said.Taro Kono,...

Rugby-Harlequins lighting the way in fight against COVID-19

English Premiership side Harlequins have said they will make use of new disinfection lighting technology at the Twickenham Stoop to help limit the spread of COVID-19, making them the first professional sports club in Britain to do so. Harle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021