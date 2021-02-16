Left Menu

China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister

Wang, who is also China's foreign minister, told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea's "unique role" in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, the ministry statement said. Chung, who took office a week ago, on Friday held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at making North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:53 IST
China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

China's State Councillor Wang Yi called for stronger communication and coodination from all parties to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula when he spoke to South Korea's new foreign minister on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said. Wang, who is also China's foreign minister, told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea's "unique role" in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, the ministry statement said.

Chung, who took office a week ago, on Friday held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at making North Korea give up its nuclear weapons. He told Wang that Seoul was willing to continue to play a constructive role in promoting the resumption of peace talks, firmly supported Beijing in hosting the Winter Olympics in 2022 and was willing to deepen regional cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, China's foreign ministry said.

South Korea hosted the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating some action on the issue of regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubraman...

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

Aston Martin to reveal 2021 F1 season car on March 3

Aston Martin is set to unveil its 2021 Formula 1 contender car this March 3, the team has revealed. This marks the return of the iconic British name to the F1 grid for the first time in over 60 years.The launch was previously touted for Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021