Left Menu

US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor

An unspecified number of Iraqi and Kurdish civilians were wounded as rockets hit busy residential areas close to the airport.The coalition confirmed that 107 mm rockets, a total of 14, were launched, with three impacting an airbase hosting U.S. troops.The Trump administration had said that the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke a U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:33 IST
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A US-led coalition contractor was killed and an unspecified number of other civilians were wounded when a barrage of rockets struck outside an airport near where US forces are based in northern Iraq, Iraqi security and coalition officials said.

More than a dozen rockets hit late Monday in areas between the civilian international airport in the city of Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops.

A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for the attack.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto said Tuesday a civilian contractor with the coalition who was not a U.S. citizen was killed. He did not provide further details about the citizenship of the killed contractor.

Marotto also said a U.S. military serviceman and eight civilian contractors were wounded in the assault. An unspecified number of Iraqi and Kurdish civilians were wounded as rockets hit busy residential areas close to the airport.

The coalition confirmed that 107 mm rockets, a total of 14, were launched, with three impacting an airbase hosting U.S. troops.

The Trump administration had said that the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke a U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The December 2019 killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack in province of Kirkuk sparked a tit-for-tat fight on Iraqi soil that brought the country to the brink of a proxy war. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was pledging its support for investigating the attack and holding accountable those who were responsible.

It was the first attack since September to target Irbil's airport. Coalition forces based close to the Baghdad airport have been a frequent target for rocket attacks, which the U.S. has blamed Iran-backed Shiite militia groups.

Iran's foreign ministry rejected and strongly condemned any accusations against the country over Monday's incident. The ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said that "suspicious attempts to attribute it (the incident) to Iran are also strongly condemned." The attacks drew condemnation from senior Iraqi, U.S. and other Western officials.

U.N. Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert deplored the deadly assault and called for national unity.

"Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries," she said in comments posted on Twitter. "We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Erbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at "jail villa"

A daughter of Dubais powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesnt know if shes going to survive this situation. T...

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...

RT-PCR mandatory for passengers arriving from Brazil, S Africa at Bengaluru airport

The Karnataka government on Tuesday made RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport. In view of new variants of SA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021