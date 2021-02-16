Pak Navy's multinational maritime exercise concludes

The multinational maritime exercise organised by the Pakistan Navy in the Arabian Sea concluded on Tuesday with the commitment to make the seas safer.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the exercise Aman-21, witnessed the International Fleet Review (IFR) featuring operational manoeuvres, drills and a fly past by the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force as well as participating foreign aircrafts.

Forty five countries, including the US, Russia, China, and Turkey, participated in the exercise, which is hosted biennially by the Pakistan Navy since 2007.

The event concluded with ships of the Pakistan Navy and participating countries forming the traditional Aman formation ''to signify unity and collective resolve'', the Army said in a statement.

The Aman Exercise showed its commitment towards making the seas safer for positive human activities by inviting regional and extra-regional navies for joint exercises, it said.

President Alvi said that the successful Aman event showed Pakistan’s ''resolve for promoting peace and security''.

He also thanked the participating naval forces for ''displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security despite COVID-19 pandemic''.

He said the Aman exercise will pave the way to regional peace and maritime security with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reaffirmed that the Pakistan Navy will continue to play active role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with partner navies.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were present on the occasion.

Military officials, ambassadors, high commissioners, defence and naval attaches of various countries also attended the event.

