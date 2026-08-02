China's central bank pledges timely policy tool adjustment
China's central bank has pledged to maintain a loose monetary policy and facilitate panda bond issuance to ensure ample liquidity.
- Country:
- China
China's central bank pledged to adjust monetary policy tools in a timely manner and facilitate panda bond issuance, a statement showed on Sunday.
The People's Bank of China will continue to implement an appropriately loose monetary policy and keep liquidity ample, according to the readout of a meeting on Saturday.
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