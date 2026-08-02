China's central bank pledges timely policy tool adjustment

China's central bank has pledged to maintain a loose monetary policy and facilitate panda bond issuance to ensure ample liquidity.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 12:56 IST
China's central bank pledges timely policy tool adjustment
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  • China

​China's ‌central bank ​pledged to adjust monetary ‌policy tools in a timely manner ‌and facilitate panda bond ‌issuance, a statement showed on Sunday.

The ⁠People's ​Bank ⁠of China will continue ⁠to implement an appropriately ​loose monetary policy ⁠and keep liquidity ample, according ⁠to ​the readout of a ⁠meeting on Saturday.

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