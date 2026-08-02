​China's ‌central bank ​pledged to adjust monetary ‌policy tools in a timely manner ‌and facilitate panda bond ‌issuance, a statement showed on Sunday.

The ⁠People's ​Bank ⁠of China will continue ⁠to implement an appropriately ​loose monetary policy ⁠and keep liquidity ample, according ⁠to ​the readout of a ⁠meeting on Saturday.