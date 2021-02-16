Pak security forces kill three terrorists

Pak security forces kill three terroristsPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST
The Pakistan security forces have gunned down three terrorists associated with banned outfits during an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.
The forces killed the terrorists in Mir Ali tehsil of north Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said.
The terrorists killed were identified commander Akbar Din, Muddassar and Naik Muhammad.
They were wanted in incidents of target killings, attack on security forces' convoys and other crimes, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
