Biden says there will be repercussions for China over human rights

Biden says there will be repercussions for China over human rightsReuters | Milwaukee | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that China will pay a price for its human rights abuses, adding he raised the issue with President Xi Jinping in a recent phone call.
"There will be repercussions for China," Biden said during a televised town hall on CNN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
