EU envoys in Srinagar to assess situation

A delegation of European Union envoys in India arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the situation following the scrapping of its special status in 2019, officials said.

The 20-member delegation arrived amid heightened security arrangements. The delegation is scheduled to visit Jammu on Thursday, the officials said. PTI MIJHMB

