Left Menu

EU envoys in Srinagar to assess situation

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:28 IST
EU envoys in Srinagar to assess situation

A delegation of European Union envoys in India arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the situation following the scrapping of its special status in 2019, officials said.

The 20-member delegation arrived amid heightened security arrangements. The delegation is scheduled to visit Jammu on Thursday, the officials said. PTI MIJHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief: CAR peacekeeping force needs 3,700 reinforcements

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending an increase of nearly 3,700 military and police to bolster the UN peacekeeping force in Central African Republic, saying the conflict-torn country is at a critical juncture. The UN chief sa...

Adani Ports acquires Dighi Port, earmarks Rs 10,000 crore to build new gateway into Maharashtra

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Dighi Port Ltd DPL for Rs 705 crore. DPL, the 12th port to join APSEZs string of economic gateways across the eastern and western coast of In...

Inox Wind bags orders for supply, installation of wind turbine generators of 62 MW

Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 62 MW from independent power producers and retail customers.In a regulatory filing the company said the 62 megawatt MW turnke...

China still holding area from Tawang till Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh since 1959

Welcoming Indias agreement with China for disengagement in the Pangong lake area, Ninong Ering, Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh pointed out that Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA is still holding the area from Tawang till Anjaw since 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021