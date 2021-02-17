Left Menu

European Court of Human Rights tells Russia to release Navalny

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:39 IST
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to indicate to the Russian government that it must release Kremlin critic Navalny, a statement shared on the court's website on Wednesday said.

"On 16 February 2021 the Court decided to indicate to the Government of Russia, under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, to release the applicant. This measure shall apply with immediate effect," the statement said.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

