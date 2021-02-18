Left Menu

Lebanese court removes judge from Beirut port blast probe - lawyer

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:07 IST
Lebanese court removes judge from Beirut port blast probe - lawyer

A Lebanese court decided on Thursday to remove investigating judge Fadi Sawan from the Beirut port blast probe, Youssef Lahoud, the lawyer who represents around 1,400 victims of the explosion, told Reuters.

Judge Fadi Sawan had charged three ex-ministers and caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab with negligence over the huge explosion, the largest non-nuclear blast in history, that occurred on Aug. 4 and further exacerbated strains on a country struggling with its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Several politicians had criticised Sawan after the charges, saying he was selective and had overstepped his powers. (Reporting By Ellen Francis; writing by Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers urge delaying Pfizer vaccine's second dose as first highly effective

The second dose of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed in order to cover all priority groups as the first one is highly protective, two Canada-based researchers said in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine.The...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund, Schalke feel the heat ahead of Ruhr valley derby

When Schalke 04 host Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday, a lot more is at stake than merely the prestige of winning the most fiercely contested fixture in German football. Schalke are in last place in the Bundesliga, str...

EU puts WTO at centre of greener trade reform push

The European Union put reform of the World Trade Organization at the heart of its trade strategy for the next decade on Thursday, saying global rules on commerce must be greener, take more account of state subsidies and be enforced. The 27-...

WRAPUP 6-Protesters out again in Myanmar, police use water cannon in capital

Protesters demonstrated across Myanmar again on Thursday to denounce the Feb. 1 military coup and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and police forcefully dispersed crowds, using water cannon in the capital and catapults in a northe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021