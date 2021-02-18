Lebanese court removes judge from Beirut port blast probe - lawyer

Lebanese court removes judge from Beirut port blast probe - lawyerReuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:07 IST
A Lebanese court decided on Thursday to remove investigating judge Fadi Sawan from the Beirut port blast probe, Youssef Lahoud, the lawyer who represents around 1,400 victims of the explosion, told Reuters.
Judge Fadi Sawan had charged three ex-ministers and caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab with negligence over the huge explosion, the largest non-nuclear blast in history, that occurred on Aug. 4 and further exacerbated strains on a country struggling with its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Several politicians had criticised Sawan after the charges, saying he was selective and had overstepped his powers. (Reporting By Ellen Francis; writing by Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones)
ALSO READ
Goa has suffered due to 'andolan jeevis', says CM Sawant
Goa BJP condemns use of 'intemperate' language against CM Sawant, others at mining dependents' rally
Maha govt to probe tweets by celebs on farmers' protest to check for BJP's involvement: Congress' Sachin Sawant
CM Pramod Sawant consults industry stakeholders for Goa Budget
Justice Sawant contributed to ensure autonomy of courts: Pawar