Jilted lover threatens to shoot woman's family, fires at police in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A high voltage drama was witnessed in Rajasthans Dholpur on Thursday when a jilted lover threatened to shoot the family of a woman if they did not send her with him.He also opened fire at police when they rushed to the spot but no one was injured. The accused was overpowered by commandos tactfully, SP Kesar Singh said.Accused Akash Gurjar, aged around 22, reached the residence of the woman and threatened her family.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:31 IST
A high voltage drama was witnessed in Rajasthan’s Dholpur on Thursday when a jilted lover threatened to shoot the family of a woman if they did not send her with him.

He also opened fire at police when they rushed to the spot but no one was injured. The accused was overpowered by commandos tactfully, SP Kesar Singh said.

“Accused Akash Gurjar, aged around 22, reached the residence of the woman and threatened her family. He was carrying a loaded countrymade pistol and threatened to kill them if they did not send her with him,” he said. The family rushed inside a room and closed the doors and called the SP following which an additional SP and a quick response team was rushed to the spot. The accused opened fire at police but the bullet missed the target. The accused, a bodybuilder, kept the weapon pointed at police all this while. However, he was convinced to lower the weapon. “The commandos handled the situation very tactfully and finally overpowered the accused after half an hour. Since it was a densely populated area, firing could have endangered the lives of others,” he said. The commandos overpowered the man and brought him to the police station where he was placed under arrest. Two FIRs were registered against him at the Nihal Ganj police station, one by the woman's family and the other by police under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

