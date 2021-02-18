Training of police officers being improved with more focus on tactics, firing skills: NPA Director

The Home Ministry has agreed to some changes in the training of officers in line with findings of a survey done by National Police Academy to identify any missing gaps, NPA Director Atul Karwal has said. Karwal told ANI that changes are being implemented to improve training methodology with a greater focus on attitude, tactics and firing skills.

The survey was done last year during the fight against COVID-19. "We did a detailed survey across the country in eight states and got almost 12,000 responses. It was done to have a look at what is the missing gap in training. Later we identified those gaps and presented them before the Home Minister and the Home Ministry. The ministry has agreed to change the training to an extent to make it convergent with the challenges," Karwal said.

He was felicitated at a function here for successfully conducting an operation in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure with CRPF. "We have emphasised on training methodology which is to be improved. Police attitude is also our focus area so that officers go out with an attitude to serve to the people. Also, we have made skills of tactics and firing more important so that young officers can go out in operation and handle it and plan it very well," Karwal said in answering a query about the survey.

He said various professional institutions have been engaged to train officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)