Left Menu

Palaniswami attacks Stalin, says CM post not sold in shops

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:02 IST
Palaniswami attacks Stalin, says CM post not sold in shops
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at DMKPresident M K Stalin for his Chief Ministerial aspirations,incumbent K Palaniswami on Thursday wondered if the post wassomething that could be purchased from a shop and said it hasto be decided by the people.

Noting that he hailed from a humble rural background toscale the present heights, the chief minister said Stalin'scase was not so, indicating he grew with the support of hisfather, the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

He also took a swipe at DMK Youth Wing chief andStalin's son Udhayanaidhi for his persistent criticism of theruling party, questioning his qualification to do so andasserting ''my political experience is his age.'' Addressing an election rally here, he questioned Stalinholding meetings in Assembly constituencies to listen topeople's grievances and assuring to reddress them in 100 daysif voted to power in the coming elections.

''DMK was in power five times. You were a Minister anddeputy CM. Why didn't you take care of people then. Theywon't cater to people while in power but are speaking lies(now) to come to power,'' the AIADMK Joint Coordinatorcharged.

Palaniswami said that while Stalin had his father'sbacking, he climbed the ladder of success from a ruralbackground.

Anyone from AIADMK can reach the top with hardwork, butthat was not the case in the DMK where the party's firstfamily was at the helm of affairs, he said.

The present government was that of people and ''Inever saw myself as a chief minister but you (people) are''and the post was meant to serve the public, he said.

''But Stalin is not like that. He says he will becomeCM in three months. How is that possible? People have tovote, you need majority. Is a CM post some commodity that isavailable in a shop? It is a post given by people,'' headded.

Further, targeting Udhayanidhi, he pointed out at hisrepeated criticism of the government and said hisqualification was none other than being Stalin's son andKarunanidhi's grandson.

''My political experience is his age. He is criticisingthe AIADMK. Look at the irony... the party has slipped to suchdepths that DMK's announcements are now not made by Stalin butUdhayanidhi.. it is a family party, a corporate company,'' hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to team up with Hon Hai on Indian manufacturing operation

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to work with Taiwans Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. as part of the American companys first manufacturing operation in India. According to Focus Taiwan citing a statement on Amazon Blog in India, the co...

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...

Pakistan's decision to ban execution of defendants with mental health issue welcomed

UN human rights experts have welcomed a decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban the execution of defendants with mental health conditions. We applaud the Supreme Court for recognising that executing such individuals does not meet t...

Hedge fund boss Odey fails to strike out indecent assault case

A London judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by the lawyer of Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, to throw out an historic indecent assault case early.Crispin Aylett told Hendon Magistrates Court on the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021