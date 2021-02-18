Palaniswami attacks Stalin, says CM post not sold in shops

Hitting out at DMKPresident M K Stalin for his Chief Ministerial aspirations,incumbent K Palaniswami on Thursday wondered if the post wassomething that could be purchased from a shop and said it hasto be decided by the people.

Noting that he hailed from a humble rural background toscale the present heights, the chief minister said Stalin'scase was not so, indicating he grew with the support of hisfather, the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

He also took a swipe at DMK Youth Wing chief andStalin's son Udhayanaidhi for his persistent criticism of theruling party, questioning his qualification to do so andasserting ''my political experience is his age.'' Addressing an election rally here, he questioned Stalinholding meetings in Assembly constituencies to listen topeople's grievances and assuring to reddress them in 100 daysif voted to power in the coming elections.

''DMK was in power five times. You were a Minister anddeputy CM. Why didn't you take care of people then. Theywon't cater to people while in power but are speaking lies(now) to come to power,'' the AIADMK Joint Coordinatorcharged.

Palaniswami said that while Stalin had his father'sbacking, he climbed the ladder of success from a ruralbackground.

Anyone from AIADMK can reach the top with hardwork, butthat was not the case in the DMK where the party's firstfamily was at the helm of affairs, he said.

The present government was that of people and ''Inever saw myself as a chief minister but you (people) are''and the post was meant to serve the public, he said.

''But Stalin is not like that. He says he will becomeCM in three months. How is that possible? People have tovote, you need majority. Is a CM post some commodity that isavailable in a shop? It is a post given by people,'' headded.

Further, targeting Udhayanidhi, he pointed out at hisrepeated criticism of the government and said hisqualification was none other than being Stalin's son andKarunanidhi's grandson.

''My political experience is his age. He is criticisingthe AIADMK. Look at the irony... the party has slipped to suchdepths that DMK's announcements are now not made by Stalin butUdhayanidhi.. it is a family party, a corporate company,'' hesaid.

