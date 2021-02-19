Iran is 'long way' from compliance with nuclear deal -White House

Iran is 'long way' from compliance with nuclear deal -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:16 IST
The United States is working closely with allies to engage and coordinate about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"Iran is a long way from compliance," Psaki told an online briefing, saying the U.S. government was focused on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear capability.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
