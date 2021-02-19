EXCLUSIVE-U.S. would accept EU invitation for talks with Iran

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. would accept EU invitation for talks with IranReuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:20 IST
The United States would be ready to hold talks with Iran if the European Union extended an invitation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, sketching out a possible diplomatic path to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
"We are ready to show up if such a meeting were to take place," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, after talks among the U.S., British, French and German foreign ministers. Earlier, a senior EU official said he was prepared to convene such a meeting among the parties to the deal: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. (Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
