Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. would accept EU invitation for talks with Iran

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:20 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. would accept EU invitation for talks with Iran

The United States would be ready to hold talks with Iran if the European Union extended an invitation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, sketching out a possible diplomatic path to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"We are ready to show up if such a meeting were to take place," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, after talks among the U.S., British, French and German foreign ministers. Earlier, a senior EU official said he was prepared to convene such a meeting among the parties to the deal: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. (Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Let there be jazz: France sets rules for summer festivals amid pandemic uncertainty

Summer festivals will be able to go ahead in France this year despite the enduring COVID-19 crisis, but attendance will be capped at 5,000 people and the public must be seated, the countrys culture ministry said on Thursday. From jazz festi...

Israeli woman who crossed into Syria being repatriated with Russian help -Netanyahu

An Israeli woman was being repatriated early on Friday with Russian help after having crossed into Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.On Wednesday, Syrian state media said Russia was mediating a swap whereb...

Ten more weeks of strict Irish curbs as UK variant slows progress

Ireland will remain under significant restrictions until the end of April, Prime Minister Michel Martin was quoted as saying on Thursday, as health officials warned the near dominance of the more infectious UK COVID-19 variant was slowing s...

Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would continue his talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday after the social media platform blocked its news feeds in the country over disputes over a new media payment c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021