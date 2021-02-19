Left Menu

Man injured in acid attack at Virar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:06 IST
Man injured in acid attack at Virar

A 27-year-old man was critically injured when two persons threw acid on him in Virar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Ritesh Kadam, a gym owner, was returning home from work on Wednesday when the attack took place, an official said, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital According to the police, one of the accused suspected that Kadam was having an affair with his wife, who used to workout at the latter’s gym.

An offence under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC against the two accused who have been identified but not arrested as yet, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

A new Honor battery that likely belongs to the much-awaited Honor Band 6 has received the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the fitness band will be launched in India soon.According to popular tipster Mukul Sharm...

Sri Lanka to procure 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India: Official

Sri Lanka will purchase 10 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India, officials here have said.In January, under Indias neighborhood first policy, Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of free vaccines. They were administered as a p...

Three more face charges in graft case against ANC's Magashule - S.African prosecutors

Three more people will face charges in a fraud and money-laundering case against Ace Magashule, a top official in South Africas governing African National Congress, state prosecutors said on Friday. Magashule, the secretary-general of the A...

Foundations of 'Make in India' concept were laid by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, says Goa CM

While garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary here at Farmagud, Ponda on Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the foundations of the concept of Make in India were laid by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021