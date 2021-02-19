Left Menu

Red Cross concerned over rebel offensive in central Yemen

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen said Friday it was extremely concerned by the recent escalation of violence between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces in in the oil-rich Marib province.

PTI | Sana'a | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:36 IST
Red Cross concerned over rebel offensive in central Yemen
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen said Friday it was "extremely concerned" by the recent escalation of violence between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces in the oil-rich Marib province. "The ICRC urges all parties to the conflict to take every possible measure to protect the civilians, their properties, and all civilian essential infrastructures," the humanitarian agency tweeted. The ICRC said it has provided medical supplies, including surgical kits, to hospitals treating the wounded, vowing to continue with the provision of medical needs. Earlier this month, Houthi rebels renewed their attacks on Marib, the last anti-Houthi stronghold in central Yemen. Advances stalled however amid stiff resistance and airstrikes from the Saudi-led coalition that opposes them. The latest bout of violence killed dozens of fighters, mostly Houthis, and sparked fears of a new humanitarian crisis.

Marib province has served as a sort of haven for around 1 million Yemenis who have fled Houthi offensives since the start of the war in 2014, according to UN figures. The UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council Thursday that the conflict had taken "a sharp escalatory turn" after the Houthis launched the Marib offensive. "I have condemned this many times... and I repeat my call now: The attack on Marib must stop," Griffiths said. "It puts millions of civilians... at risk, especially with the fighting threatening to reach the camps for internally displaced persons." Yemen's war started in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north. The Saudi-led, US-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Free hand' to police resposible for poor law & order in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged poor law and order situation, claiming that a free hand given to police is responsible for it.Charging the government with humiliating a...

Conveyed to Indian govt our commitment to protect privacy of personal conversations: WhatsApp

Hours after announcing the decision to go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update, WhatsApp on Friday said it has conveyed to the Indian government that it remains committed to protection of privacy of personal conversations acro...

FEATURE-Insecurity, suspicion will mar vaccine rollout in Africa war zones

160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations due to conflict Britain is calling for ceasefires to roll out vaccines in conflict zones There were 1,200 attacks on health workers, medical facilities and veh...

Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

A designated MPMLA court inWest Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021