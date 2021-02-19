Taiwan reports eight Chinese fighters in its defence zone

Taiwan reports eight Chinese fighters in its defence zoneReuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:10 IST
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Friday that eight Chinese fighter aircraft flew into the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone, in an uptick of tensions between Beijing and Taipei.
The ministry said the fighters, as well as one electronic warfare aircraft, flew near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the top part of the South China Sea, and that Taiwan's air force was scrambled to warn the Chinese away.
