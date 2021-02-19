Delhi govt invites proposals for 'Wetland Mitras'

In a bid to increase public engagement in conservation of wetlands and water bodies, the Delhi government on Friday issued a notice inviting proposals for becoming ''Wetland Mitras''.

The proposal is open for one and all -- individual, group of individuals and even institutions.

''Any individual, group of individual or institution willing to provide their time and services for protection, management and beautification of wetlands ...,'' read the notice.

Wetlands provide a wide range of important resources and ecosystem services such as food, water, fibre, groundwater recharge, water purification, flood moderation, erosion control and climate regulation.

They are, in fact, a major source of water and our main supply of freshwater comes from an array of wetlands which help soak rainfall and recharge groundwater.

The government in the notice has clarified that there won't be any ''financial benefit'' for those applying for ''Wetland Mitras'' and that they should do it without any ''self-consideration''.

India, with over 40 wetlands, has the highest count in the whole South Asia.

