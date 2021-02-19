Left Menu

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among others.Mekonnen, accompanied by a high-level delegation, paid an official visit to India from February 17 to 19.Jaishankar described as useful and productive the talks covering a range of bilateral and regional issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:23 IST
Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among others.

Mekonnen, accompanied by a high-level delegation, paid an official visit to India from February 17 to 19.

Jaishankar described as ''useful and productive'' the talks covering a range of bilateral and regional issues. ''Welcomed DPM&FM @DemekeHasen of Ethiopia. Useful & productive discussions on a range of bilateral&regional issues. Agreed to expand our bilateral agenda esp defence, economic, S&T, digital & cultural cooperation,'' he said on Twitter.

''Appreciated his detailed briefing on the current situation in the region,'' the external affairs minister added.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the two ministers held wide-ranging discussions and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues. Jaishankar also also hosted lunch for Mekonnen who is also foreign minister of Ethiopia.

The two sides signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

The two ministers also jointly inaugurated the newly-constructed Chancery building and embassy of Ethiopia in the national capital on Thursday.

The External Affairs Minister addressed the gathering and spoke of the historic ties between India and Ethiopia, the MEA said.

He also touched upon the flourishing bilateral trade and investment ties and the growing people-to-people contacts. Mekonnen highlighted the importance of the India-Ethiopia relationship while speaking at the event. Separately, Jaishankar on Friday also spoke to Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian.

''A warm conversation with my new Armenian counterpart @Aivazian_Ara. Appreciate his briefing on the situation in his region. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Look forward to working with him closely,'' the external affairs minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing home in J'khand's Giridih sealed for involvement in illegal abortions

A nursing home in Jharkhands Giridih has been sealed for its alleged involvement in an illegal abortion, said the State Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday. State Health Minister Banna Gupta stated that he received information about the i...

China admits 4 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army

Four Chinese soldiers were killed during a fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the PLA acknowledged for the first time on Friday, eight months after the biggest military ...

Will take 'ultimate step' on 2 abducted Quippo men next week:

The banned ULFA Independenton Friday threatened to take the ultimate step on the twoemployees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited nextweek, prompting senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toappeal to it to release them unharmed...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021