Punjab CM hails civic polls outcome, thanks people 'endorsing' state government policies

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his council of ministers on Friday thanked people of the state for the "resounding verdict in favour of the Congress" and "validation of the state government's pro-people and pro-farmer policies in the recently concluded civic elections".

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his council of ministers on Friday thanked people of the state for the "resounding verdict in favour of the Congress" and "validation of the state government's pro-people and pro-farmer policies in the recently concluded civic elections". Expressing their gratitude to the voters for ensuring peaceful local bodies' polls, the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues passed a resolution at the cabinet meeting to reiterate their commitment to the service of the state and its people.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister also thanked all the ministers for steering the party campaign in their respective districts and constituencies to deliver the spectacular win for the Punjab Congress under the leadership of state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. He made special mention of the dedicated hard work of the Congress MLAs, district chiefs, other members and workers that made "unprecedented victory possible for the party".

The ministers said that "people's trust and confidence in the state government and its policies had infused a new level of positivity in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and reflected the mood of the voters ahead of the Assembly elections". (ANI)

