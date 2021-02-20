Left Menu

A day after JK violence, Mehbooba calls for dialogue with Pakistan

Three militants were also killed in a gunfight with security forces at Badigam in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Friday.Speaking to reporters after her visit, Mehbooba asked the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government must think as to till when the people of J-K, its policemen and youth will continue to sacrifice their lives.This the Kashmir issue is a huge issue and this issue should be resolved so that the bloodshed in J-K stops and the people here live in peace, she said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:31 IST
A day after JK violence, Mehbooba calls for dialogue with Pakistan

A day after three policemen were killed in militant incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked the Centre to start a dialogue with Pakistan and also engage the local public to ensure there is no violence in the union territory.

The PDP president visited Logripora Aishmuqam area of in Kashmir’s Anantnag district to express her sympathies with the bereaved family of J-K Police Constable Suhail Ahmad who was killed in the militant attack in the Baghat area of the city on Friday.

Besides Ahmad, another police personnel lost his life in the Baghat attack. Separately, a policeman died during an encounter with ultras in Budgam district during the day. Three militants were also killed in a gunfight with security forces at Badigam in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after her visit, Mehbooba asked the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government must think as to till when the people of J-K, its policemen and youth will continue to sacrifice their lives.

''This (the Kashmir issue) is a huge issue and this issue should be resolved so that the bloodshed in J-K stops and the people here live in peace,'' she said. Talking about Ahmad, she said, ''He has (left behind) two small children. His father was also killed when he was just four years old. What will they do?'' The former J-K chief minister said at the least, a dialogue should be started to stop violence in the union territory.

''The BJP government should think and start the process of dialogue, so that the bloodshed is stopped. Our graveyards have become full,'' she said. ''They should start the dialogue process – be it (with the people) here or with Pakistan because they often say that Pakistan perpetrates violence here. At least, the dialogue process can be started to stop the violence,'' she told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Pr...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...

'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches poll slogan

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assemblyelections -- Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye, adding to theshrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal....

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agri sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister NarendraModi that the agricultural scenario of the state has beentransformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee-farming, a government official said.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021