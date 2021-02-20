Maha: Man gets life sentence for kidnapping, killing minor boy

A court in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict on Saturday sentenced a man to imprisonment for lifefor kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy and buryinghis body.

Additional sessions judge R R Vaishnav convictedSantosh Sharma (30), a painter from Mumbra, under sections 302(murder) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and sentenced him toimprisonment for life.

Advertisement

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on theaccused.

District government pleader and public prosecutorSanjay Londhe told the court that on November 11, 2016, thevictim, who was playing near his house, went missing.

A missing person's report was filed with the policeand the probe revealed that the accused had kidnapped the boy,taken him to an isolated house, where he strangled him andbludgeoned him with a stone.

The accused then buried the victim's body on the floorof the house.

The police subsequently recovered the body andarrested the accused.

The accused was having an affair with the victim'smother, which is why he wished to get rid of him, the courtwas informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)