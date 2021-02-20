Maha Cong chief says BJP appointed Bangladeshi to party post

Maharashtra Congress chief NanaPatole on Saturday claimed the BJP had appointed a Bangladeshiin its minority cell in Mumbai and taunted the saffron partyover patriotism.

He said the BJP was quick to give lessons inpatriotism to everyone and asked if the Citizenship AmendmentAct, which provides for citizenship to non-Muslim citizens ofneighbouring countries like Bangladesh, ''did not apply'' to theparty.

Patole, who was speaking at a function organized bythe Gujarati community in the metropolis, also attacked theBJP government at the Centre over rise in fuel and LPG prices.

