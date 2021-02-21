U.S. 'deeply concerned' by reports Myanmar security forces fired on protesters

The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports that Myanmar security forces have fired on protesters and continue to detain and harass demonstrators and others, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in tweet on Saturday.

"We stand with the people of Burma," Price tweeted. Myanmar is also known as Burma.

Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests against a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations.

