14-year-old student drugged, raped by seven in Malappuram

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 24-02-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:59 IST
Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 24 (PTI): A teenaged student has allegedly been raped by seven people after befriending her through instagram in the district, police said on Wednesday.

Two of the accused allegedly gave her narcotics like ganja to the 14-year-old victim before sexually assaulting her, the police said.

While the two accused have been arrested, investigation is on to trace other culprits, they said.

The assault came to light after the girl, staying with her mother, brother and grandparents, told about the abuse to one of her relatives 10 days ago, the police said.

Her father is working abroad.

A case was registered on February 17 following the information provided by the district Childline, they said.

According to the police, the girl had been using instagram in her mother's phone for the last eight months.

The accused, who were not inter-connected, were her instagram friends, the police said.

They belong to the age group of 19-24, they said.

The accused have been charged under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Two accused, who abused the girl after giving her drugs, have also been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act 77 (Penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child).

