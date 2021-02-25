Left Menu

USTR nominee Tai says new tools needed to protect U.S. intellectual property

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:26 IST
President Joe Biden's top trade nominee, Katherine Tai, said on Thursday that she would like to explore developing new trade tools to protect U.S. intellectual property other than the "Section 301" law used by the Trump administration.

Tai, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, also said she would work to cooperate with countries in Asia on trade, but the world looks very different from 2015, when the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal was negotiated. Former President Donald Trump had pulled the United States out of TPP in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

