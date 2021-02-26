Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds call with U.S. President Biden

Saudi Arabia's King Salman spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone early Friday morning, state news agency (SPA) reported, ahead of the public release of a much-anticipated declassified intelligence report about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"The King stressed in the call with President Biden the deep ties between the two countries and the importance of boosting partnership to serve mutual interests and achieve regional and international security and stability," SPA said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)