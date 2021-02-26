India, China foreign ministers have highest-level contact since border deal

India said on Friday its foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart spoke on the phone Thursday, the first such high-level contact since the neighbors last week agreed to pull back troops from eye-to-eye confrontation on their Himalayan border.

"Once disengagement is completed at all friction points, then the two sides could also look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards the restoration of peace and tranquility," India's foreign ministry said in a statement .twitter citing the conversation between Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi.

The two ministers agreed to remain in touch and establish a hotline, New Delhi said.

