India, China foreign ministers have highest-level contact since border deal

India, China foreign ministers have highest-level contact since border dealReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:58 IST
India said on Friday its foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart spoke on the phone Thursday, the first such high-level contact since the neighbors last week agreed to pull back troops from eye-to-eye confrontation on their Himalayan border.
"Once disengagement is completed at all friction points, then the two sides could also look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards the restoration of peace and tranquility," India's foreign ministry said in a statement .twitter citing the conversation between Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi.
The two ministers agreed to remain in touch and establish a hotline, New Delhi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon establishes task force to meet China challenge
Biden speaks with China's Xi in their first call since U.S. election
China reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, fewest in over 5 months
China's Xi tells Biden confrontation would be disaster for both countries
In call with China's Xi, Biden stresses rights concerns, need for free Indo-Pacific