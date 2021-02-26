Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Biden team considering a halt to 'offensive' arms sales for Saudis

President Joe Biden's administration is considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns while limiting future military sales to "defensive" weapons, as it reassesses it relationship with the kingdom.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:16 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Biden team considering a halt to 'offensive' arms sales for Saudis
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

President Joe Biden's administration is considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns while limiting future military sales to "defensive" weapons, as it reassesses it relationship with the kingdom. Four sources familiar with the administration's thinking said that after pausing half a billion dollars in arms deals with Saudi Arabia out of concern over casualties in Yemen earlier this year, officials are assessing the equipment and training included in recent sales to determine what can be considered defensive. Those deals would be allowed.

A State Department spokesperson said, "Our focus is on ending the conflict in Yemen even as we ensure Saudi Arabia has everything it needs to defend its territory and its people," adding Biden has pledged to end U.S. military support for the military campaign against the Houthis. The Biden administration is recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it has severe human rights concerns but which is also one of Washington's closest U.S. allies in countering the threat posed by Iran.

"They're trying to figure out where do you draw the lines between offensive weapons and defensive stuff," said one congressional aide familiar with the issue, describing the process. The Biden administration is expected as soon as Friday to release a sensitive U.S. intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote for The Washington Post.

The report finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de factor ruler, approved the killing, U.S. officials said. Sales of products deemed defensive - like Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defense systems made by Lockheed Martin or Patriot missile defense systems made by Lockheed and Raytheon - would still be allowed under such the new policy.

But it would end big-ticket deals -- for products such as precision-guided munitions (PGM) and small-diameter bombs -- like those brokered under former President Donald Trump in the face of strong objections from members of Congress. After he lost the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump's State Department kept approving weapons sales that could be considered offensive.

It cleared the sale of Boeing Co GBU-39 small diameter bombs worth some $290 million to Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration also gave its blessing to the sale to Riyadh of 7500 Raytheon PGMs for nearly $480 million. The weapons review also affects $23 billion of deals with the United Arab Emirates, another country that has been an important U.S. partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNA

Bahrain expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministrys statement regarding the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on journalist Jamal Khashoggis death, Bahrains state news agency BNA reported late on Friday.Bahrain express...

House Democrats move closer to pushing through Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID plan

The House of Representatives on Friday moved toward a late-night vote on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, with a dispute over a minimum-wage increase taking some of the luster from his first major legislative achievem...

Ireland adds 13 countries to mandatory quarantine list

Ireland added on Friday 13 mainly Central and South American countries to its 14-day mandatory quarantine list, which requires arrivals from countries designated as high risk to quarantine in designated hotels. The government introduced leg...

PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.The prime minister will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Confer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021