Man sentenced to three years in prison for possessing leopard skin

A local court on Saturday sentenced a wildlife smuggler to three years in jail for possessing leopard skin.

Pithoragarh Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudhir Tomar sentenced Surendra Singh to three years' imprisonment besides imposing upon him a fine of Rs 10,000, Government Counsel Prithviraj Singh Bankoti said.

Singh had been convicted earlier too for possessing a leopard skin, Bankoti said.

However, the other accused in the case Bhupendra Singh was acquitted as no evidence was found against him, he said. The duo was arrested in June 2013 after they were found to be possessing a leopard hide and a case registered against them under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

