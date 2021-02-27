Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:02 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls
Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava speaking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital. He also reviewed the arrangements for bye-elections to 5 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar.

By-polls in five wards of Delhi's civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), will be held on Sunday. Shrivastava directed police personnel to keep a sharp vigil on borders in view of elections and the ongoing farmers' protest.

He analysed the crime situation vis-a-vis action against criminals, including burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers and gamblers. Special emphasis was laid on the detection of crime against women, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), kidnapping/abduction, motor vehicle thefts and other theft cases. It was underlined that surveillance on listed criminals including bad characters (BCs)/ jail/bail release criminals would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent.

It was further directed to take action against leftover criminals (in crimes where other accused have been arrested) and intensify checking at pickets. Preventive action under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the Delhi Police Act (DP Act) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) (liquor, drugs, prostitution, gambling/Satta) will be initiated as required, he said.

Shrivastava also directed to take strict measures to curb incidents of a firearm in their areas. He took stock of the status of COVID-19 vaccination to police personnel in different districts/units. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021