Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital
Saudi Arabia said Saturday that it intercepted a missile attack over its capital launched by Yemens Houthi rebels, as well as bomb-laden drones targeting the southern province of Jizan. The group has increasingly launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 00:54 IST
Saudi Arabia said Saturday that it intercepted a missile attack over its capital launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, as well as bomb-laden drones targeting the southern province of Jizan. No casualties or damages were initially reported.
State-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV posted footage of what appeared to be explosions in the air over Riyadh. Social media users also posted videos of the blast, apparently showing the kingdom's Patriot missile batteries intercepting the ballistic missile over Riyadh. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen's years-long war. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis. The group has increasingly launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kingdom
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Al-Ekhbariya TV
- Riyadh
- Patriot
- Jizan
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
ALSO READ
Entrepreneurs are the real patriots as they contribute in strengthening of nation's economy says thought-leader Shaurya Doval
Tennis-Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Sports News Roundup: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis; Brady surprises herself with semi-final after hard lockdown and more
Tennis-Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
UAE to buy early warning planes from Saab, Patriot missiles from Raytheon