PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:34 IST
Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL12 PM PM calls for 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies, harvest rain water New Delhi: Underlining the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a 100-day campaign to clean up all water bodies and prepare them for rain water harvesting before the monsoon season starts.

MDS3 ISRO-LD PSLV PSLV-C51 launches Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite Sriharikota

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...
