4-year-old raped in Haryana's Sonipat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 36-year-old man in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said on Sunday.

The accused living near the victim's house falling in an area under the Rai police station allegedly lured her to his place and raped her on Friday night, said police.

The accused has been arrested, a police official said over the phone. A case of rape under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, said the police official.

