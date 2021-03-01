UN chief condems violent crackdown in Mynamar, spokesman says

UN chief condems violent crackdown in Mynamar, spokesman saysReuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 00:11 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violent crackdown in Myanmar and is deeply disturbed by the increase in deaths and injuries, a U.N. spokesman said on Sunday.
"The use of lethal force against peaceful protestors and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
"The Secretary-General urges the international community to come together and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through the election and stop the repression," Dujarric said.
