Mathura court allows STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan

A Mathura court on Tuesday allowed the STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was booked by the state police for sedition after he was arrested along with three others while on their way to Hathras last year. The state police had alleged that they were going to Hathras with an intention to take undue benefit of the gang rape case there and foment caste riots in the state. District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh on Tuesday said District and Sessions Judge (First) Anil Kumar Pandey allowed the request of the STF to take voice sample and match signature of Kappan and fixed March 4 for it. The Hathras incident that witnessed a nationwide outrage involved a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly raped on September 14 last year. Later, she died in a Delhi hospital.

She was then cremated in her native village with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)