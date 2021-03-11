Left Menu

Afghan security forces require efficient, timely support to deal with terror threats: Mamundzay

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:58 IST
Afghan security forces require efficient, timely support to deal with terror threats: Mamundzay

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (NDSF)require efficient, timely support to deal with existing threats of terrorism, and without a stronger ANDSF, peace and stability in Afghanistan and the broader region will ''remain elusive'', the country's Ambassador-designate to India, Farid Mamundzay, said on Thursday.

Addressing a select gathering at an event held late evening at the Afghan Embassy here to mark the ANDSF Day, Mamundzay thanked India, describing it as ''the most reliable regional partner and the largest regional contributor to the development of Afghanistan''.

Charting the formation of the ANDSF, Mamundzay said NATO led the UN-mandated international security assistant forces or ISAF from August 2003 to December 2014 to help raise it.

The ISAF formation was to enable the Afghan authorities build the capacity of the Afghan national security forces to provide effective security and to ensure that Afghanistan ''will never become a safe haven for terrorists again''.

''Afghanistan's story is often told by the media as a culmination of failures, but there is always another side to the coin. A lot of progress and growth that has taken place in the last two decades has been nothing short of a generational transformational, one that has positively impacted the society, particularly the youth and women of our country.

''One particular success story during this period had been the formation of a capable, heroic and effective security and defence forces, a formidable force that has tackled global and regional terrorist networks,'' Mamundzay said.

The Ambassador-designate asserted that the ANDSF require ''efficient and timely support to deal with existing threats of terrorism''. Without a stronger ANDSF, ''peace and stability in Afghanistan and the broader region will remain elusive'', he added.

He also said that the aim of Afghanistan's international and regional partners “should be to help the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the ANSDF to maintain absolute monopoly over the legitimate use of physical force for the good of Afghanistan, for the good of the region and the good of the world”.

The ANDSF consists of the Afghan National Army, Afghan Air Force, Afghan National Police, and the National Directorate of Security or the NDS, among others, he said, and added that “bravery, capabilities and dedication of the forces are admired by world leaders”.

The ANDSF, since 2014, assuming full security of the country, is fighting not just to protect Afghanistan's independence, but they are ensuring security of the world, the Afghan Ambassador-designate said.

“From successful operations to eliminate terrorists, they are at the forefront to target global and regional terrorist outlets and their leaders. However, success against these haven't been easy or free, we have sacrificed many precious lives,” Mamundzay said.

Enemies of Afghanistan must understand that “our defence and security forces are the real sons” of the land, and the entire nation stands with them, he said.

Mamundzay thanked the international community for “consistently supporting” ANDSF in the course of the past 20 years, particularly the US, the UK, France, Germany Italy and others.

“Also, the most reliable regional partner and the largest regional contributor to the development of Afghanistan, we would like to thank the government of India, for providing the much-needed defence and security assistance, by helping us with military hardware to providing the much-needed training opportunities at military academies by some of the finest officers,” he added.

A top official of the Indian Army, senior diplomats and military attaches from various countries, were also present on the occasion, a senior official of the embassy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021