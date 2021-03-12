Egypt expresses "great surprise and disapproval" towards human rights statement

Egypt's Foreign Ministry expressed "great surprise and disapproval" towards a statement given on Friday at the U.N. Human Rights Council calling on it to end the prosecution of activists, journalists and perceived political opponents.

The United States and 30 other mostly Western countries signed the statement, which Egypt said contained inaccurate information without proof.

