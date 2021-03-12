Egypt expresses "great surprise and disapproval" towards human rights statement

Egypt expresses "great surprise and disapproval" towards human rights statementReuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:19 IST
Egypt's Foreign Ministry expressed "great surprise and disapproval" towards a statement given on Friday at the U.N. Human Rights Council calling on it to end the prosecution of activists, journalists and perceived political opponents.
The United States and 30 other mostly Western countries signed the statement, which Egypt said contained inaccurate information without proof.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
