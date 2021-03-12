Poland expels two Belarusian consuls amidst spat
Poland expelled two Belarusian diplomats on Friday in what a deputy minister called an act of "reciprocity", in an escalating diplomatic spat between the neighbouring countries. The move comes after a Polish diplomat was expelled from Brest this week.
"Due to the ongoing unfriendly gestures from Minsk towards Polish diplomats, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to expel Belarus' General Consul in Bialystok as well as the consul from Warsaw according to the principles of reciprocity," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz wrote in a tweet on Friday. Poland's government has repeatedly condemned Belarus' strongman President Alexander Lukashenko and called for increased sanctions against Belarus.
