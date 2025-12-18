Belarusian Sentenced for Siberian Railway Attacks
A Belarusian man, Sergei Yeremeyev, received a 22-year jail sentence for allegedly executing acts of terrorism by sabotaging two trains in Siberia under Ukraine's intelligence orders. The attacks in 2023 disrupted crucial military supply lines, causing damage worth 102 million roubles ($1.2 million).
A Belarusian man was sentenced to 22 years by a military court, accused by Russia's FSB of orchestrating twin train attacks in Siberia. Sergei Yeremeyev, allegedly working under Ukraine's intelligence directives, was found guilty of terrorism for his role in the 2023 explosions.
According to the FSB, Yeremeyev confessed to the charges following his arrest. The attacks occurred in Russia's Buryatia region, significantly disrupting railway services used for military supplies, a tactic claimed by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) to hinder Russia's operations.
The initial attack targeted a cargo train on November 29, 2023, within the Severomuysky Tunnel, while the subsequent explosion struck a freight train on the Chertov Bridge. The General Prosecutor reported total damage amounting to 102 million roubles ($1.2 million). Yeremeyev's sentence includes five years in jail, to be followed by imprisonment in a maximum-security camp.
