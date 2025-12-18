Left Menu

Belarusian Sentenced for Siberian Railway Attacks

A Belarusian man, Sergei Yeremeyev, received a 22-year jail sentence for allegedly executing acts of terrorism by sabotaging two trains in Siberia under Ukraine's intelligence orders. The attacks in 2023 disrupted crucial military supply lines, causing damage worth 102 million roubles ($1.2 million).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:01 IST
Belarusian Sentenced for Siberian Railway Attacks
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Belarusian man was sentenced to 22 years by a military court, accused by Russia's FSB of orchestrating twin train attacks in Siberia. Sergei Yeremeyev, allegedly working under Ukraine's intelligence directives, was found guilty of terrorism for his role in the 2023 explosions.

According to the FSB, Yeremeyev confessed to the charges following his arrest. The attacks occurred in Russia's Buryatia region, significantly disrupting railway services used for military supplies, a tactic claimed by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) to hinder Russia's operations.

The initial attack targeted a cargo train on November 29, 2023, within the Severomuysky Tunnel, while the subsequent explosion struck a freight train on the Chertov Bridge. The General Prosecutor reported total damage amounting to 102 million roubles ($1.2 million). Yeremeyev's sentence includes five years in jail, to be followed by imprisonment in a maximum-security camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025