Rajnish Seth takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

Senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Rajnish Seth on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra's Director General of Police, replacing Hemant Nagrale.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:54 IST
Rajnish Seth takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP. . Image Credit: ANI

Senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Rajnish Seth on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra's Director General of Police, replacing Hemant Nagrale. Rajnish Seth, the 1988-batch officer, is currently serving as the director-general of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

IPS Hemant Nagrale has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Senior IPS officer and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation Sanjay Pandey alleged that seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointment among senior ranks

Speaking to ANI he said, "Not just current government but the previous government has also been unjust to me. Seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointments among senior ranks. The current government's actions aren't as per SC orders." "As Police Officer, DCP Zone 8 in 1993, I conducted a just investigation against the party (Shiv Sena) in areas near Kherwadi... The government is too large a body to settle scores with me. If they are, we are not in safe hands," Pandey added.

Sanjay Pandey was earlier DG, Home Guards with an additional charge of Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday handed over the charge of Maharashtra's Home Guards department. The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Earlier Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

